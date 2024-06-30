ICC Honors Rahul Dravid with Special Tribute After India's T20 World Cup 2024 Victory (Watch Video)

In a moment of immense pride for Indian cricket, the International Cricket Council (ICC) honored Rahul Dravid with a touching tribute following India's triumphant win in the T20 World Cup 2024. The tribute video, which quickly went viral on social media, features behind the scenes from India's T20 victory. India's T20 World Cup 2024 victory stands as a testament to Dravid's strategic brilliance and his ability to instill a winning mentality within the team. The tribute video serves as a fitting homage to a man who has dedicated his life to cricket, leaving an indelible mark on the sport. The victory marks the end of Rahul Dravid's stint as Indian coach and Indian players left no stone unturned, making it a special moment for him.

In the video, players are seen throwing Rahul Dravid in air, with smiles all around in the Indian camp. Dravid took over the coaching role after 2021 T20 World Cup and under his leadership, India reached the WTC final and ODI World Cup in 2023.However, the ICC title was missing, and it has been finally achieved with a historic win in Barbados. On Saturday, in their third ICC event final in less than 13 months, they did not hold back when the result finally landed in their favour. Dravid took over as head coach after India’s group stage exit from T20 World Cup 2021. Under him, India reached the semifinal of T20 World Cup 2022 where they were beaten by England. Then, India reached the World Test Championship (WTC) 2021-23 final where they suffered a loss against Australia.

India hosted the ODI World Cup 2023 where they again suffered heartbreak as Pat Cummins’ Australia got the better of them. The 11-year drought came to an end as Rohit won his first trophy as Indian captain. r, Rohit hailed Dravid in the post-match press conference and said that this was the only thing missing in the 51-year-old’s cabinet. "Rahul Dravid, more than anyone of us, deserved the World Cup trophy. What he has done for Indian cricket for the past 20-25 years... I think this was the only thing that was left in his cabinet. Very happy from all of us, on behalf of the entire team, that we could do this for him. You saw how proud he was and how excited he was," said the 36-year-old