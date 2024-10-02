ICC Rankings: Jasprit Bumrah Becomes No 1 Ranked Bowler in Test Cricket; Dethrones R Ashwin

India's bowling spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has overtaken Ravichandran Ashwin to become the No. 1 ranked player in the ICC Test Rankings for bowlers. Bumrah achieved his feat after his exploits in the recently concluded Test series against Bangladesh. Bumrah has reclaimed his position as the No. 1 bowler in ICC Test Rankings. He has reached the top spot for just the second time in his career. Previously, R Ashwin had dethroned him from the position but Bumrah has now claimed it back.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli has stormed back into the top 10 ranking for Test batters after he tasted success in the 2nd Test. He climbed six spots to settle in the sixth position. Meanwhile, southpaw Yashasvi Jaiswal – India’s leading run-getter in the current WTC cycle – moved two spots to settle in the 3rd position. Rishabh Pant slipped three spots to the ninth position in the latest rankings for Test batters.

India clinched a convincing seven-wicket win against Bangladesh in Kanpur. After losing two days of play due to rain on Day 2 and 3, India wasted no time in bundling out Bangladesh on Day 4 in their 1st innings. Rohit Sharma and co. went all guns blazing with the bat in the 1st innings, going on to score the fastest hundred by a team in Tests en route. The innings saw Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul make quickfire half-centuries while Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma played selflessly to propel India to take a lead. It took less than two sessions for India on Day 5 to wrap up the game