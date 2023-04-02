ICC reveals logo for Cricket World Cup 2023 India on 12th anniversary of CWC 2011 triumph

Dubai [UAE], April 2 : ICC on Sunday unveiled the logo of the upcoming 2023 World Cup on the same day the Indian team led by MS Dhoni stood victorious over Sri Lanka to lift the ICC trophy in 2011.

Six months out from the flagship men's ODI event, the Cricket World Cup has been developed with the 'Navarasa', nine emotions the game's audiences experience during the high-stakes action.

A term in Indian theatre, the 'Navarasa' has been reimagined in a cricketing context, using symbols and colour to depict the emotions fans feel while living the drama and excitement of a World Cup match: joy, power, anguish, respect, pride, bravery, glory, wonder and passion, feelings which represent the reactions that a Cricket World Cup evokes.

No doubt about to experience a wave of different feelings in the build-up to the tournament, India captain Rohit Sharma says his side will channel the excitement and expectation as the prepare for their home stand.

"With six months to go until the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 the excitement is really starting to build. Playing a World Cup on home soil is every player's dream, even more so as captain and I can't wait for it to start. The Men's Cricket World Cup is a very special event for everyone involved in cricket and we will be doing everything over the next few months to prepare as best we can to give us the greatest chance to lift the trophy," Sharma said.

For BCCI Secretary Jay Shah, marking the 2011 victory is important for acknowledging its "long-lasting impact" on the country, though hopes new memories are forged in this year's event.

"The BCCI is looking forward to hosting the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 and creating a memorable event for fans both in India and around the world. We cannot wait until October to see world class cricket on show in the pinnacle event of the one-day game and for India to host an incredible spectacle," as quoted by ICC.

To celebrate the 12-year milestone, ICC digital collectable partner FanCraze will be gifting MS Dhoni his Navarasa-themed 'glory' Digital Collectible.

Seven of the ten teams are confirmed qualifiers for ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023. The eighth spot will be taken by the eighth-placed finisher of the Cricket World Cup Super League, with the final two decided by the Cricket World Cup Qualifier in June and July.

As teams jostle for the final three spots, ICC Chief Executive Geoff Allardice says excitement is building.

"We are delighted to reveal the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 brand, showcasing the raw emotion and enjoyment that cricket brings to fans across the world through the Navarasa.

"We have an exciting six months ahead of us as we build up to deliver the biggest Cricket World Cup ever," as quoted by ICC.

