ICC Test bowler rankings: Jadeja storms into Top 10, Ashwin climbs to second spot

India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja stormed into the top 10 of ICC Test bowler rankings after his brilliant showing in the first two Tests against Australia.

The left-arm bowler is the leading wicket-taker in the Border-Gavaskar series with 17 wickets from the two Tests and has galloped to the ninth spot in the bowler rankings. Jadeja is the third Indian in the top-10 with Ravichandran Ashwin and Jasprit Bumrah being the other two.

Right-arm off-spinner Ashwin climbed to the second spot with 40-year-old James Anderson occupying the pole position.

India all-rounder Axar Patel - who is the second leading run-scorer in the series against Australia thus far with 158 runs - was also rewarded and has moved two places to fifth overall in the latest Test all-rounder rankings.

Jadeja leads the Test all-rounder rankings with 460 rating points. The left-hand batsman has contributed with the bat too having scored 96 runs in the two innings in the Border-Gavaskar series.

The second spot is secured by Ashwin who has 376 rating points to his name.

And while the majority of eyes have been on Test cricket during the past week, there has been movement at the top of the T20I rankings courtesy of the recently completed three-match series between Afghanistan and the UAE.

Afghanistan may have clinched a narrow 2-1 series triumph over the Emirati side, but with Rashid Khan only managing four wickets from the three games, he is no more in the top T20I bowler rankings with Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga now in the list.

There was some good news for UAE too - despite the series loss - with star batter Muhammad Waseem rising six places to seventh overall in the list for T20I batters after his 199 runs in the series at an average of 66.

( With inputs from ANI )

