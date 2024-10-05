ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Jemimah Rodrigues Receives Best Fielder Medal From Harmanpreet Kaur After India Lose To New Zealand (Watch Video)

New Zealand handed a big 58-run defeat to India at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Friday. Led by Sophie Devine's 57 not off 36, New Zealand posted 160 for 4 in 20 overs against India after opting to bat first. Renuka Thakur Singh was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 2 for 27. In reply, India were bundled out for 102 in 19 overs as Rosemary Mair returned figures of 4 for 19.

Despite India's defeat in their opening match of the Women's T20 World Cup 2024, the fielding coach praised the team for improving as the game went on. In a touching moment, skipper Harmanpreet Kaur embraced Jemimah Rodrigues and awarded her the fielding medal in the dressing room, as shown in a video shared by the BCCI. On a pitch that had looked good for batting in the first innings, India’s top order failed to get going, with five of the top six reaching double figures but nobody passing 15.

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur looked in good touch as she led the recovery, but fell at the back-end of the powerplay when she was trapped in-front by Rosemary Mair. This match was the opening game of the tournament for both teams, with India and New Zealand joined in Group A by defending champions Australia, Asia Cup winners Sri Lanka, and opening-day victors Pakistan. Neither side has ever won a Women’s T20 World Cup, but both have reached finals in the past, with New Zealand finishing runners up in 2009 and 2010, and India beaten in the 2020 final.

