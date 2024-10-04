IND-W vs NZ-W, Women's T20 World Cup 2024: New Zealand Win Toss, Opt to Bat First Against India

New Zealand Women won the toss and elected to bat against India Women in the fourth match of Group A at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 on Friday, October 4, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Captain Sophie Devine expressed her confidence in the team despite previous results. "I've been really happy about the way the team's gone about its business. Results haven't gone our way, but we're always learning. Looking to put our best foot forward in this one. It's going to be slower; there's still runs in it. Still opportunity to be attacking," she said.

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur highlighted her team's strengths, stating, "We just want to go out there and play good cricket. All the players back themselves. It's the best team we have in this format. We have a balanced side with a long batting line-up. It's all about going out there and enjoying ourselves."

The playing XIs for both teams are as follows: