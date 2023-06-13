Inaugural season of MLC to be played from July 13 to 30 in Dallas and Morrisville

Dallas, Texas, and Morrisville, North Carolina, have been chosen as the two venues for the first edition of Major League Cricket (MLC) in the United States. The tournament is scheduled to take place from July 13 to 30. The North Carolina ground regularly hosts Minor League Cricket fixtures. The inaugural season will feature six teams, with four of them being associated with the Indian Premier League (IPL). The participating IPL franchises are as follows: Chennai Super Kings (Texas Super Kings), Mumbai Indians (MI New York), Kolkata Knight Riders (Los Angeles Knight Riders), and Delhi Capitals (Seattle Orcas).

The remaining two teams are Washington Freedom and San Francisco Unicorns, both of which also have Indian stakeholders. The matches will be held at two cricket-specific venues: Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas and Church Street Park in Morrisville. The league will initially run from July 13 to 18 at Grand Prairie Stadium before moving to Church Street Park. The league returns to Dallas for the playoffs and final, to be held from July 27 to 30. The opening match will be played between Texas Super Kings and LA Knight Riders.According to the MLC, the tournament will feature many of the world's top cricketers representing the six MLC teams, all vying to become the champions of the inaugural season. The matches will be played under floodlights, and the broadcasting rights for the games in India have been secured by Viacom 18.

Full schedule:

July 13: Texas Super Kings vs LA Knight Riders

July 14: MI New York vs SF Unicorns; Seattle Orcas vs Washington Freedom

July 15: SF Unicorns vs Seattle Orcas

July 16: Texas Super Kings vs Washington Freedom; LA Knight Riders vs MI New York

July 17: Texas Super Kings MI New York

July 18: LA Knight Riders vs SF Unicorns

July 19: Break

July 20: Washington Freedom vs LA Knight Riders

July 21: Seattle Orcas vs Texas Super Kings

July 22: Washington Freedom vs SF Unicorns

July 23: LA Knight Riders vs Seattle Orcas; MI New York vs Washington Freedom

July 24: SF Unicorns vs Texas Super Kings

July 25: MI New York vs Seattle Orcas

Playoffs at Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas

July 27: Seed 3 vs Seed 4 (Eliminator Match); Seed 1 vs Seed 2 (Qualifier Match)

July 28: Qualifier Loser vs Eliminator Winner (Challenger Match)

July 30: Qualifier Winner vs Challenger Winner (Final)



