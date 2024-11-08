IND A vs AUS A 2nd Test: India A Players Stunned as Umpire Rejects Catch Appeal Against Marcus Harris at MCG (Watch Video)

India A spinner Tanush Kotian and his teammates were visibly shocked on the second day of the second unofficial Test against Australia A at the Melbourne Cricket Ground when the on-field umpire refused to give Australia A opener Marcus Harris out, despite a claimed catch at first slip. The incident occurred while Harris, who appeared to have edged the ball, was batting on 48.

The Indian players, confident that Harris had missed a defensive shot and edged the ball to first slip, immediately celebrated. However, umpire Mike Graham-Smith remained unmoved, leaving the Indians in disbelief. Commentators also expressed surprise, with one noting, “To the naked eye, it looked like a genuine edge. The Indians cannot believe it.” Harris later suggested that the sound may have been from his bat clipping the pad.

Harris went on to complete his half-century before being dismissed for 74 by Prasidh Krishna, caught behind. This incident marked a key moment in the game, as Australia A, who opted to bowl first, gained control by dismissing India A for 161 in their first innings and then securing a 62-run lead with their 223-run reply.

The unofficial Test series, which Australia A leads 1-0 after a seven-wicket win in the first match, serves as an opportunity for players on both teams to make an impression ahead of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, starting November 22 in Perth.