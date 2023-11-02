IND beat SL by 302 runs, qualify for World Cup semis

India displayed a aggressive show by demolishing Sri Lanka by 302 runs at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday. By virtue of this win, India became the first nation to qualify for the semifinals. Mohammad Shami was the wrecker in chief claiming yet another five wicket haul. He was well supported by Bumrah and Siraj.

Earlier, half-centuries from Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer took India to a daunting total of 357/8 after being invited to bat first. After Rohit Sharma was dismissed cheaply in the first over by Dilshan Madushanka, who went on to pick a five-wicket-haul, Kohli and Gill registered their respective half-centuries enroute to a brilliant partnership of 189 runs. Madushanka broke the stand and denied both set batters their century after which Sri Lanka clawed back with the wickets of KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav. However, Iyer found some scintillating form and blasted a 56-ball 82 to ensure India crossed 300.