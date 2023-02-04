IND v AUS: Cameron Green has an outside chance of playing Nagpur Test, says Andrew McDonald

Bengaluru, Feb 4 Australia men's head coach Andrew McDonald said on Saturday that all-rounder Cameron Green had made "significant" progress over the past couple of days and has got an outside chance to be on the team sheet for the first Border-Gavaskar Trophy match at Nagpur starting from February 9.

Green has not played since he fractured his right index finger while batting during the Boxing Day Test against South Africa at the MCG in December 2022. He then got into the gradual mode of training during Australia's ongoing pre-series camp at Alur, Bengaluru on Friday.

"We've got a fair bit to work through him before the first Test match. We haven't put a clear line through him or put him on the team sheet yet. I wouldn't say he was in discomfort when he was bowling. One of the deliveries jarred the bottom of the bat and that can create discomfort for anyone."

"There's a bit of awareness around that finger. He's made some significant steps forward in the last couple of days, probably to my surprise. There's still an outside chance that, everything going well, he might be on the team sheet," said McDonald to reporters.

McDonald has also backed veteran left-handed opener David Warner to play a key role in Australia's bid for a series victory in India after its 2004 triumph. Warner had spoken about experiencing tiredness and exhaustion in the home summer which included six matches of the Big Bash League (BBL).

"I haven't noticed any fatigue in David Warner since I got here. I would probably dispel that as a bit of a myth. He has had a couple of days off… he has been there (at training) for one of the two days, and he is not there today."

"We are managing each individual coming in around their specific preparation and where they have been and there is no doubt it was a demanding summer into BBL, and it creates a challenge back into Test match cricket. But we feel the preparation we have him on he will be recharged and ready to go."

Warner doesn't boast of a great Test record in India, averaging only 24.25 in eight matches with a top score of 71. "It has been well documented he hasn't had the series that he would like. It's always challenging."

"But I think the way he is applying himself in his downtime to really land on a method to take on the Indian spinners and also the quicks and to have a successful tour, I think you will see him fully invigorated and invested and fully charged for the challenge ahead," concluded McDonald.

Australia will again practice in Alur on Sunday and are scheduled to leave for Nagpur on Monday.

