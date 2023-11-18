IND v AUS: Rohit Sharma and Pat Cummins pose with trophy ahead of final showdown

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma and Australian captain Pat Cummins engaged in a pre-final photoshoot at the historic Adalaj Stepwell in Ahmedabad on Saturday. The duo, set to clash in the IND vs AUS Final at the Narendra Modi Stadium on November 19, visited the architectural marvel for a symbolic capture before the high-stakes match.

This encounter marks the second time in 2023 that Rohit and Cummins will face off in an ICC tournament final, the previous being the World Test Championship final at Oval, where Australia emerged victorious. However, the upcoming challenge presents a different scenario, with India's formidable form in the tournament.

Adalaj Stepwell, constructed in 1498, stands as a masterpiece of Gujarat's architecture. A five-storey structure, the Stepwell's intricate carvings reflect the rich culture of Gujarat, making it a prominent tourist attraction on the outskirts of Ahmedabad.

During the photoshoot, Rohit positioned himself on the left side of the trophy, while Cummins stood on the right—a historical position associated with eventual Cup winners. Past captains like MS Dhoni, Michael Clarke, and Eoin Morgan, who stood on the left side, went on to clinch the coveted trophy.

As the cricketing giants prepare for the final showdown, India's unbeaten streak in the competition adds to the anticipation. Australia, making their eighth appearance in a World Cup final, faces a spirited Indian side determined to maintain their flawless record.

The clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium promises a thrilling battle between two cricketing powerhouses. The night of the finals will reveal which captain will lift the prized trophy, adding another chapter to the cricketing history between these two formidable teams.