IND v WI, 1st ODI: Dhawan, Gill, Iyer slam fifties as India reach 308-7 despite late wobble

Port of Spain, July 22 Captain Shikhar Dhawan (97), Shubman Gill (64) and Shreyas Iyer (54) slammed half-centuries as India reached 308-7 in 50 overs against the West Indies in the first ODI at Queen's Park Oval on Friday.

At one point, it seemed that India would easily go past the 350-mark. But an admirable fightback from the West Indies bowling attack in the second half, with left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie and pacer Alzarri Joseph taking two wickets each, apart from the pitch slowing down later on meant the hosts' were able to India restrict to 308.

Pushed into batting first, India's start was bright, as Dhawan crashed two boundaries off speedster Alzarri Joseph in the opening over a nice square drive was followed by a smart ramp over the third man.

Gill, preferred ahead of Ishan Kishan and Ruturaj Gaikwad as India's second opener, capitalised on the pace of Alzarri Joseph and Jayden Seales, with a forward punch on the rise through backward point being the standout.

Brief scores: India 308-7 in 50 overs (Shikhar Dhawan 97, Shubman Gill 64, Shreyas Iyer 54; Gudakesh Motie 2-54, Alzarri Joseph 2-61) against West Indies

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor