IND v WI: Hardik Pandya captains in fifth T20I as India win toss, elect to bat first

Lauderhill (Florida), Aug 7 All-rounder Hardik Pandya has stepped in to captain in place of Rohit Sharma as India won the toss and elected to bat first against West Indies at Central Broward Park Stadium in Lauderhill, Florida on Sunday.

Both India and West Indies have made four changes to their playing elevens from Saturday's match at the same venue, where India won by 59 runs to seal the series and making Sunday's game a dead rubber, giving both teams a chance to test their bench strength.

After winning the toss, Pandya said that Rohit, Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav and Bhuvneshwar Kumar are rested from the fifth T20I.

"Batting gets slower in the second innings. We don't feel we are playing in Miami but in some Indian city. Fantastic to come abroad and get this support. We spoke to the boys that no matter what happens, we have set some standards for the Indian cricket team so the intensity and the attitude stays the same."

West Indies skipper Nicholas Pooran said Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Alzarri Joseph and Akeal Hosein sit out of the playing eleven from the fifth T20I, with Shamarh Brooks, Hayden Walsh Jr., Odean Smith and Keemo Paul coming in.

"Wanted to bat first but that's fine. Need to restrict them and try and chase it. For us, we need to get better as a team, reduce mistakes and get better. We felt that St Kitts was a small venue. It's nice to have both him (Walsh Jr) and Akeal in the squad so we can use both spin options when needed."

Playing XIs

India: Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya (captain), Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi and Arshdeep Singh.

West Indies: Shamarh Brooks, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran (captain), Devon Thomas (wicket-keeper), Jason Holder, Odean Smith, Keemo Paul, Dominic Drakes, Obed McCoy, Hayden Walsh Jr and Rovman Powell.

