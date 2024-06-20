IND vs AFG: India Starts T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 Campaign with Convincing Win Against Bangladesh

India began their T20 World Cup Super 8 campaign with a commanding 47-run victory over Afghanistan in Barbados on Thursday, June 20. Mastering the challenging conditions at Kensington Oval, India posted a formidable total of 181, which proved too much for Afghanistan, who managed only 134 in response.

India's performance was a masterclass in adapting to Caribbean conditions, crucial ahead of the World Cup final in nine days. Rohit Sharma's leadership was pivotal as his side extended their unbeaten record against Afghanistan to 8-0.

Jasprit Bumrah starred with the ball, taking 3 wickets for just 7 runs, while spinners Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, and Axar Patel shared 4 wickets between them. Afghanistan's innings faltered early, losing wickets at regular intervals and struggling to keep up with the required run rate.

Suryakumar Yadav's fluent 53 off 27 balls anchored India's innings, ensuring they posted a score well above par on a tricky pitch. India's victory propelled them to the top of Group 1 in the Super 8 stage, surpassing Australia on net run rate.

India's next match is crucial as they face South Africa on Monday in a bid to consolidate their position at the top of the table and secure a semi-final spot.