IND vs AFG, T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8s: Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya Rescue India to 181/7 Against Afghanistan

June 20, 2024

Team India posted a competitive total of 181/7 against Afghanistan as they began their T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 campaign at Barbados on June 20.

Opting to bat first, openers Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli started cautiously on a slow track where previous scores this year have topped 200. Captain Rohit Sharma fell early, managing just 8 runs in scorching conditions. Rishabh Pant, after a brief aggressive start, was dismissed for 20 runs off 11 balls by Afghanistan skipper Rashid Khan.

Khan continued to trouble the Indian batsmen, claiming the wicket of Virat Kohli for a run-a-ball 24, raising questions about Kohli's form as an opener in the tournament. Khan finished his spell with impressive figures, taking 3 wickets in his first three overs.

Suryakumar Yadav provided a much-needed boost with a rapid 53 off 28 balls, while Hardik Pandya contributed 32 runs, guiding India to a respectable total. Afghan bowler Fazalhaq Farooqi also impressed, taking 3 wickets to restrict India's scoring in the death overs.

With a turning track expected to favor spinners, the inclusion of Kuldeep Yadav in the playing eleven may prove crucial as India looks to defend their total against Afghanistan.

