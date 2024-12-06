IND vs AUS 2nd Test: Mitchell Starc's Bowler Masterclass Ends India’s Innings at 180 (Watch Video)

Australian fast bowler Mitchell Starc delivered a stunning performance on Day 1 of the second Test against India. He single-handedly dismantled the Indian batting line-up, claiming six crucial wickets. India managed a modest 180 runs for all ten wickets on the first day.

Early Strikes Set the Tone

Starc made an immediate impact by taking a wicket with the first ball of the match. He dismissed Yashasvi Jaiswal for a golden duck. Starc then removed KL Rahul, who had earlier survived a few close calls against Scott Boland. In the same session, Starc also induced Virat Kohli into a poor shot that ended up in Steve Smith’s hands at slip. Ravichandran Ashwin and Harshit Rana were both dismissed in the second session, leaving India struggling at 141 for eight.

Batting Collapse but Reddy Shows Resilience

The Indian batting line-up saw more struggles as key players like Rishabh Pant and Rohit Sharma failed to make significant contributions. Shubman Gill managed to make 30 runs. However, Nitish Reddy stood out with a resilient 42-run performance. He was the only Indian batter to cross the 40-run mark.

Australian pacers Pat Cummins and Scott Boland also contributed by taking two wickets each.

India currently leads the five-match series 1-0 after a strong start in the first match.