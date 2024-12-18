IND vs AUS 3rd Test Day 5: Gabba Test Ends In a Draw Due to Persistent Rain; Series Locked 1-1

Brisbane witnessed relentless rain that forced the abandonment of play on the final day of the third Test between ...

December 18, 2024

Brisbane witnessed relentless rain that forced the abandonment of play on the final day of the third Test between India and Australia. As a result, the closely contested match ended in a draw, leaving the five-match series tied at 1-1.The game at the Gabba was poised for a thrilling finish, with both teams battling hard over the previous four days. 

However, persistent downpours dashed hopes of a result, forcing match officials to call off play after multiple inspections. With the series still level at 1-1, attention now turns to Melbourne, where the iconic Boxing Day Test awaits. Both teams will be eager to gain the upper hand in what promises to be a gripping fourth Test. The fourth Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) will commence on December 26 which is the Boxing Day Test. 

