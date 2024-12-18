IND vs AUS 3rd Test Day 5: Gabba Test Ends In a Draw Due to Persistent Rain; Series Locked 1-1

Brisbane witnessed relentless rain that forced the abandonment of play on the final day of the third Test between India and Australia. As a result, the closely contested match ended in a draw, leaving the five-match series tied at 1-1.The game at the Gabba was poised for a thrilling finish, with both teams battling hard over the previous four days.

However, persistent downpours dashed hopes of a result, forcing match officials to call off play after multiple inspections. With the series still level at 1-1, attention now turns to Melbourne, where the iconic Boxing Day Test awaits. Both teams will be eager to gain the upper hand in what promises to be a gripping fourth Test. The fourth Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) will commence on December 26 which is the Boxing Day Test.