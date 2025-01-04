IND vs AUS, 5th Test: Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Nitish Reddy Shine as India Bundle Out Australia for 181

India dismissed Australia for 181 to take a narrow four-run lead in the first innings on the second day of the fifth Test in Sydney on Saturday. India dominated the post-lunch session, taking the final five Australian wickets. Mohammed Siraj (3/51), Prasidh Krishna (4/42), and Nitish Reddy (2/32) stepped up in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah (2/33), who left the field for scans due to an unspecified injury.

Beau Webster (57) top-scored for Australia with a half-century on debut. However, once he was dismissed, India quickly dismantled the tail.

Earlier, Australia resumed their innings at 9/1 but lost Marnus Labuschagne (2) early. Siraj struck twice in four balls, removing Sam Konstas (23) and Travis Head (4), leaving Australia at 39 for 4. Steve Smith (33) and Webster (28) added a quick 57 for the fifth wicket, but Prasidh Krishna dismissed Smith just before lunch.

Brief Score:

India 1st innings: 185 all out

Australia 1st innings: 181 all out in 51 overs (Beau Webster 57, Steve Smith 33; Prasidh Krishna 3/42, Mohammed Siraj 3/51, Nitish Reddy 2/32).