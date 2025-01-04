Jasprit Bumrah Taken to Hospital for Scans During Day 2 of IND vs AUS 5th Test; Virat Kohli Takes Charge as Stand-In Captain (VIDEO)

IND vs AUS 5th Test: Former Indian captain Virat Kohli stepped in as stand-in skipper on day two of the fifth Test against Australia after Jasprit Bumrah left the field with an injury concern.

🚨 BUMRAH LEAVES FOR SCANS. 🚨



- Fingers are crossed...!!! 🤞pic.twitter.com/HAdB2tudiX — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) January 4, 2025

Bumrah, India’s pace spearhead, was seen exiting the ground just before lunch and later left the stadium with support staff for medical scans. Reports suggest he may have picked up a niggle during the first session of play.

Kohli, an experienced leader, is no stranger to captaining the side against Australia on their home turf. His previous stints as captain in Australia have showcased his ability to handle pressure and challenge the hosts effectively.

Further updates on Bumrah’s condition are awaited as the match progresses at the Sydney Cricket Ground.