IND vs AUS BGT 2024-25 2nd Test: Australia Win Pink Ball Test In Adelaide by 10 Wickets Level Series 1-1

Australia secured a dominant 10-wicket victory over India in the second Test at Adelaide. Chasing a modest target of just 19 runs on Day 3, openers Usman Khawaja and Nathan McSweeney guided Australia to victory in just 3.2 overs without any difficulty. Earlier, Pat Cummins completed a five-wicket haul, helping Australia dismiss India for 175.

Mitchell Starc was also exceptional, claiming eight wickets in total, while Cummins finished with seven. Travis Head starred with the bat, scoring an impressive 140 runs. For India, Nitish Reddy was the standout performer, contributing 42 runs in both innings. With this win, Australia has leveled the five-match Border-Gavaskar series 1-1.

