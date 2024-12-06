IND vs AUS BGT 2024-25 2nd Test: India Opt To Bat In Adelaide; Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill Named in Playing XI

India skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bat against Australia in the Day-Night second Test in Adelaide. Rohit, who returned to the side after missing the opening game, also included Shubman Gill and Ravichandran Ashwin in the Playing XI. The trio came in the place of Dhruv Jurel, Devdutt Padikkal, and Washington Sundar.

On the other hand, Australia made only one change to their side as they roped-in pacer Scott Boland in the place of Josh Hazlewood. Rohit Sharma, returning to the side from a brief paternity break, has taken the tough call of pushing himself down the order to accommodate K L Rahul at the top alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal. Both Rahul and Jaiswal excelled in Perth and had a big part in India's biggest overseas win. Shubman Gill has recovered from a thumb injury and will be back in the side alongside Rohit.