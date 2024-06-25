IND vs AUS: India Storms into T20 World Cup 2024 Semifinals with Dominant Win Over Australia

India secured their place in the semifinals of the T20 World Cup 2024 with a commanding 24-run victory over Australia in their Super 8 match at the Darren Sammy International Cricket Stadium on Monday.

The juggernaut will continue to roll on 🔥🇮🇳



India become the third team to book a semi-final berth with a superb win over Australia 🙌#T20WorldCup#AUSvINDpic.twitter.com/o1m1HhZ0LF — ICC (@ICC) June 24, 2024

Rohit Sharma starred for India, scoring a blistering 92 off just 41 balls, including eight sixes and seven boundaries. His explosive innings set the tone as India posted 205 in their 20 overs, the highest score against Australia in T20 World Cup history. Suryakumar Yadav added a quick 31 off 16 balls, while Hardik Pandya contributed 27 off 17 balls.

Australia’s chase was led by Travis Head, who scored 76 off 43 balls with four sixes and nine boundaries. Despite Head’s efforts, Australia managed only 181 for 7 in their 20 overs. Jasprit Bumrah dismissed Head with a crucial slower delivery, ending Australia’s hopes.

Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel were instrumental in India’s bowling attack. Kuldeep broke the 81-run partnership between Head and Mitchell Marsh, who scored 42. Axar Patel's exceptional fielding and bowling added to Australia’s woes.

Arshdeep Singh took the wicket of David Warner early and finished with a three-wicket haul. Glenn Maxwell’s brief blitz of 20 runs off 12 balls was ended by Kuldeep’s clever bowling.

India remained unbeaten in the tournament, finishing at the top of Group 1. They will face England in the semifinals, a repeat of the 2022 clash.

Australia’s chances of advancing are now dependent on Afghanistan losing to Bangladesh in the final Super 8 match.

Score Summary:

India: 205/5 in 20 overs (Rohit Sharma 92, Suryakumar Yadav 31; Pat Cummins 2-44)

Australia: 181/7 in 20 overs (Travis Head 76, Mitchell Marsh 42; Kuldeep Yadav 3-29)