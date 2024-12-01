IND vs AUS PM XI Warm-up Match Highlights: India Clinches Victory Over Prime Minister’s XI in Pink-Ball Warm-Up Match at Manuka Oval

India secured a comfortable six-wicket victory over the Prime Minister’s XI in a 50-over pink-ball warm-up match at Manuka Oval on Sunday, setting the tone for the upcoming Test series. Batting first, the hosts were bowled out for 240 in 43.2 overs, with fast-bowling all-rounder Harshit Rana delivering a standout performance, taking 4/44. The highlight of the innings was Sam Konstas' brilliant 107 off 97 balls, studded with 14 fours and a six. Konstas, later named Player of the Match, showcased elegant stroke play and formed a crucial 109-run partnership with Jack Clayton (40). Despite Rana dismantling the middle order, Hanno Jacobs contributed a gritty 61, adding 67 runs for the eighth wicket with Konstas.

India’s chase began confidently despite a challenging twilight phase with the pink ball. Shubman Gill led the charge with a stylish 50 off 62 balls, decorated with seven exquisite boundaries. Contributions from Yashasvi Jaiswal (45), Nitish Reddy (42), Washington Sundar (42*), and Ravindra Jadeja (27) ensured India achieved the target with 19 balls to spare.

Although Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant did not bat, the team will be encouraged by the resilience shown by the opening pair of Jaiswal and KL Rahul under tricky conditions. However, skipper Rohit Sharma had an off day, departing for just three runs after edging a delivery from Charlie Anderson.

Earlier in the match, Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep gave India a solid start, dismissing Matthew Renshaw and Jayden Goodwin to reduce the Prime Minister's XI to 22/2. Despite rain reducing the game to 46 overs per side, Konstas held the innings together with his classic stroke-making, including an innovative reverse ramp shot for four. India will take confidence from this comprehensive win as they prepare for the second Test against Australia at Adelaide Oval, beginning December 6.