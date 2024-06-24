IND vs AUS, T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8: Australia Win Toss and Opt to Bowl First Against India

Australian captain Mitchell Marsh won the toss and elected to field against India in their crucial Super 8 clash of the T20 World Cup at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium.

After a surprise defeat to Afghanistan in their previous match, Australia, also known as the 'Baggy Greens,' must defeat the unbeaten Rohit Sharma-led Indian side. If Australia loses, their chances to qualify for the final four will depend on Bangladesh defeating Afghanistan.

"We are going to bowl first. Looks a belter, it looks lovely. It's a quarter final, looking forward to it, big challenge against India. We have had ourselves in this situation before, every game is a must-win now. We got an experienced group, a great staff. Starc comes in for Agar," said Australian skipper Mitchell Marsh after winning the toss.

In response, Indian captain Rohit Sharma said, "We would have fielded first as well, looks a bit sticky. We wanted to chase. We know what exactly we are doing, will try to do our best. I hope it doesn't change much. The overhead conditions also matter in this part of the world. We have adapted well, hopefully, another game where we put up a show. Every game matters in this tournament, nothing changes. We are playing the same team."

Australia's Playing XI: Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh (c), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

India's Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (w), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah.