This marks the end of the second session on Day 4 of the ongoing second Test between India and Bangladesh. At Tea, India’s score stands at 138 for 2, with Shubman Gill unbeaten on 37 and Rishabh Pant not out on 4. During the second session, India broke several records, driven by a fiery partnership between captain Rohit Sharma, who scored 23, and Yashasvi Jaiswal, who made 72. Currently, India trails by 95 runs.

That's Tea on Day 4 of the 2nd Test.#TeamIndia on song as they put up 138/2 on the board in 16 overs, trail Bangladesh by 95 runs.



Scorecard - https://t.co/VYXVdyN9Xf… #INDvBAN@IDFCFIRSTBankpic.twitter.com/uDxAQP4iEg — BCCI (@BCCI) September 30, 2024