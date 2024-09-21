IND vs BAN: India Declares Innings at 287/4, Sets Bangladesh 515-Run Target on Day 3 of 1st Test in Chennai

Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant delivered outstanding performances as India declared their second innings at 287 for 4, setting Bangladesh a daunting target of 515 runs on Day 3 of the first Test at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

And, that's the declaration from the Indian Captain.



Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant bring up their Test centuries as #TeamIndia gets to a total of 287/4 in the second innings.



Scorecard - https://t.co/jV4wK7BgV2… #INDvBAN@IDFCFIRSTBankpic.twitter.com/Q7IBT1zlFm — BCCI (@BCCI) September 21, 2024

Gill, who scored a duck in the first innings, bounced back with an impressive 119 not out, featuring ten fours and four sixes. Pant, making his comeback in Test cricket, contributed a stellar 109 runs, striking 13 fours and four sixes. The pair shared a commanding 167-run partnership for the fourth wicket, effectively demoralizing the Bangladeshi bowlers.

Pant reached his century first, hitting Shakib Al Hasan for a six and a four before completing his hundred in 124 balls. With this century, Pant equaled MS Dhoni for the most Test centuries by an Indian wicketkeeper.

Read Also | Rishabh Pant Marks Test Comeback with Century in IND vs BAN 1st Test, Equals MS Dhoni's Record (Watch Video)

Despite a dropped catch on 72, Pant continued to impress with his powerful strokes, eventually falling to Mehidy Hasan Miraz in a caught-and-bowled dismissal. Gill, meanwhile, found his rhythm and secured his third Test hundred in just 161 balls, showcasing a series of well-placed boundaries.

Earlier, the first session of Day 3 saw India dominate, accumulating 128 runs in 24 overs as Gill and Pant capitalized on a struggling Bangladeshi bowling attack. The pair’s aggressive yet controlled play kept Bangladesh under pressure, leaving them with a formidable task ahead.

Brief Scores:

India 376 and 287/4 declared in 64 overs (Shubman Gill 119 not out, Rishabh Pant 109; Mehidy Hasan Miraz 2-103) leads Bangladesh 149 by 514 runs.