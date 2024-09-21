Rishabh Pant Marks Test Comeback with Century in IND vs BAN 1st Test, Equals MS Dhoni's Record (Watch Video)

Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant made a stunning return to Test cricket, scoring a century in the second innings of the first Test against Bangladesh at M. A. Chidambaram Stadium.

After a disappointing first innings, where he scored just 39 runs, Pant roared back to form with a blistering century, his sixth in Test cricket. This achievement ties him with legendary captain MS Dhoni for the most Test centuries by an Indian wicketkeeper.

In the first innings, Pant came to bat at No. 5 with India struggling at 34/3. He steadied the innings with a 62-run partnership with Yashasvi Jaiswal before falling to a loose shot immediately after lunch.

In the second innings, Pant displayed a more cautious approach, choosing to defend against spinners and pace bowlers alike. He reached his fifty off 88 balls, marking his third-slowest half-century in Test cricket. Once he crossed the fifty-run mark, he opened up his batting, showcasing a full range of strokes and helping to put India in a commanding position with a lead of 294 runs.

With this performance, Pant recorded his 17th fifty-plus score in Test cricket, playing a vital role in batting Bangladesh out of the game.