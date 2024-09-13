IND vs BAN: Morne Morkel Joins Team India as Bowling Coach Ahead of Bangladesh Test Series (See Pics)

Team India’s new bowling coach, Morne Morkel, joined the squad on Friday in preparation for the first Test of the two-match series against Bangladesh. The opening game is scheduled to begin on September 19 at MA Chidambaram Stadium.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared photos of the team and coaching staff on X, showing Morkel among them.

Morkel's appointment follows his role with the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and his stints with Pakistan and Durban Super Giants. He replaces former India fast bowler Paras Mhambrey, who stepped down earlier this year. Morkel was named to the position in August.

He will be working alongside Gautam Gambhir, with whom he previously collaborated during LSG’s first two IPL seasons. Gambhir’s support staff includes assistant coaches Abhishek Nayar and Ryan Ten Doeschate, and fielding coach T Dilip, who has been retained after the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Morkel’s immediate task is to bolster India’s fast bowling depth for a demanding season featuring 10 Tests, including series against Bangladesh, New Zealand, and Australia. He brings a wealth of experience from his international career, having played 86 Tests, 117 ODIs, and 44 T20Is for South Africa, and claiming 544 wickets across all formats.