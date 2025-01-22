IND vs ENG 1st T20I: India Bowl Out England for 132 at Eden Gardens

India bowled out England for 132 in the first of the five-match T20I series at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. England, who were 65/2 at one point, struggled in the middle overs and lost wickets in quick succession.

Skipper Jos Buttler, who scored a half-century, was the only batter to show resistance as the rest of the England lineup faltered. Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Axar Patel, and Hardik Pandya all played key roles in the Indian attack, claiming wickets at regular intervals.

Powerplay: England Lose Two Wickets Early

Arshdeep gave India a perfect start, removing Philip Salt in the first over. Pandya conceded a few boundaries in the next over, but Arshdeep struck again, sending back Ben Duckett. England were 46/2 after six overs, with Buttler leading the charge with boundaries.

Arshdeep Becomes India's Most Successful T20I Bowler

Arshdeep's performance in the Powerplay was crucial. The left-arm seamer, who bowled with precision, conceded just 10 runs in his first three overs. By dismissing Duckett, he became India's most successful T20I bowler, surpassing Yuzvendra Chahal, who has 96 T20I wickets.

Middle Overs: England Struggles to Build Partnerships

England’s middle-order collapsed as Axar Patel and Varun Chakravarthy took control. Axar initially gave away 15 runs in his first over, but Chakravarthy dismissed Harry Brook and Liam Livingstone in quick succession. Buttler continued to fight alone as Jacob Bethell was dismissed by Pandya. Axar then returned to claim the wickets of Jamie Overton and Gus Atkinson, leaving England at 103/7.

Buttler's Lone Effort

Buttler fought valiantly, scoring 68 off 44 balls, including eight fours and two sixes. He was the sole bright spot for England on a wicket that proved difficult for most. His innings ended when Chakravarthy dismissed him in the 17th over. Despite Buttler's efforts, England were all out for 132, giving India a dominant position in the match.