IND vs ENG, 2nd Test: India Beats England by 106 Runs in Vizag, Levels Series 1-1

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: February 5, 2024 02:26 PM2024-02-05T14:26:16+5:302024-02-05T14:26:23+5:30

Team India mounted a strong comeback in the 5-match Test series against England, securing a resounding victory by 106 runs, in a thrilling encounter at the Dr. YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam. England had claimed the first match of the series, but India's triumph in the second match leveled the series at 1-1, marking India's 32nd Test win against England, a record equaled only against Australia.

The fourth day of the Visakhapatnam Test unfolded with intense excitement as England faced the challenging task of scoring 332 runs for victory with 9 wickets in hand. However, India's formidable bowling duo, R Ashwin and Jasprit Bumrah, delivered a brilliant performance, leading Team India to victory. R Ashwin claimed 3 crucial wickets, complemented by Jasprit Bumrah's equally impactful 3 wickets.

Yashasvi Jaiswal emerged as the star for Team India, notching a double century with a brilliant 209-run contribution in the first innings. Team India, opting to bat first, posted a total of 396 runs. The Indian bowlers showcased their prowess by bundling out England for 253 runs in the first innings. Jasprit Bumrah excelled, securing 6 wickets, while Kuldeep Yadav dismissed three batsmen, and Akshar Patel claimed 1 wicket.

In the second innings, Shubman Gill, a key batsman for Team India, shined with an excellent innings, scoring 104 runs off 147 balls. Despite a commendable performance, India's second innings was limited to 255 runs. Setting a challenging target of 399 runs for England in the fourth innings, Team India displayed dominance. The England team, however, fell short and was all out before reaching the target.

 

Tags :India Vs EnglandR AshwinYashaswi JaiswalJasprit Bumrah