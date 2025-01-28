IND vs ENG 3rd T20I: Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, Probable Playing XI and All You Need to Know

England will be under pressure to secure a victory when they take on India in the third T20I of the ongoing five-match series at Niranjan Shah Stadium on Tuesday (January 28). After losing the first two matches, England’s hopes of winning the series hang by a thread. A defeat in the third game would see them fall behind 3-0 in the series, making it nearly impossible to win.

England, who have not won a T20I series against India since 2014, will be determined to turn things around. In the second match, England posted a competitive total of 165/9 in 20 overs. Despite reducing India to 78/5, England had no answer to Tilak Varma’s unbeaten 72, which powered India to a 2-0 series lead.

With both teams preparing for the third T20I, the weather and pitch report for the match suggests a high-scoring game.

Weather Report:

The weather in Rajkot is expected to be clear with no significant interruptions predicted. Temperatures will remain in the 20s throughout the match, ensuring ideal playing conditions for both teams.

Pitch Report:

The Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot is known for producing high-scoring encounters. The average first innings score at the venue is 189 runs. The last T20I played here saw India posting a massive 228/5 against Sri Lanka, with Suryakumar Yadav scoring a century.

Out of five T20 matches played at the stadium, the home side has won four while the touring side has won just one. The team batting first has won three times, while the team batting second has won two. The venue has seen an average of 28.53 runs per wicket, and the pitch tends to favour high totals.

India Likely Playing XI vs England: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (WK), Tilak Varma Suryakumar Yadav (C), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Ramandeep Singh, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakravarthy England

Confirmed Playing XI vs India: Ben Duckett, Philip Salt (WK), Jos Buttler (C), Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Jamie Smith, Jamie Overton, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.

With clear skies and a pitch suited for big runs, fans can expect a thrilling contest in Rajkot. England will be desperate to keep their slim hopes alive, while India will look to extend their lead and take full control of the series.