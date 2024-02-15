IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2024 Day 1: India Reaches 152/3 as Ravindra Jadeja Hits Fifty in Rajkot

A solid stand for the fourth wicket between Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja has put India in command in the third Test match against England in Rajkot. Mark Wood dismissed Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill to dent India's start. Later, Tom Hartley removed Rajat Patidar to add to the hosts' misery. However, a solid partnership between Rohit and Jadeja then brought India back into the game.

Meanwhile, Ravindra Jadeja caught attention for reasons beyond the cricket field last week when he issued a statement regarding his father's interview, in which the latter made controversial remarks about their relationship. Jadeja alleged that the interview was “scripted,” and his wife, Rivaba, recently addressed accusations made by her father-in-law, Anirudhsinh, regarding their family dynamics.

English skipper Ben Stokes is playing his 100th Test match. Meanwhile, star India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is likely to take his 500th Test wicket. On the other hand, James Anderson looks for 700 wickets. The series is currently level at 1-1. After a 28-run loss in the first Hyderabad Test, India won the second Test at Visakhapatnam by 106 runs.

While speaking at the toss, India skipper Rohit said that Axar Patel and Mukesh Kumar would miss the third Test match. He also confirmed that Mohammed Siraj and Ravindra Jadeja will play in the Rajkot Test.