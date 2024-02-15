IND vs ENG: Skipper Rohit Sharma Hits 11th Test Hundred in Rajkot

India's skipper, Rohit Sharma, showcased his batting brilliance by slamming his 11th Test hundred during the third Test against England at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Thursday. Opting to bat after winning the toss, India faced early setbacks with Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, and Rajat Patidar departing swiftly. Rohit joined forces with Ravindra Jadeja at 33 for three and guided the team to Lunch at 93 for three with his first half-century of the series.

The pair further solidified their partnership in the second session, adding 92 runs without losing a wicket, marking India's first hundred-run stand in the series so far. Rohit eventually brought up his third Test ton as captain off 157 deliveries, embellished with 11 fours and two sixes, during the third session.



Watch Rohit Sharma's Century Celebration



Rohit's remarkable innings also saw him complete 1000 Test runs against England, achieving this milestone in 23 innings with three centuries and four fifties. Additionally, he extended his record as the leading century-maker among all openers in the World Test Championship across three cycles since 2019, with eight hundreds and as many fifties in 50 innings.



Also Read | IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2024 Day 1: Ravindra Jadeja Hits Fifty in Rajkot

Rohit Sharma's century came against the backdrop of his last international century during India's 2023 tour of the Caribbean in the opening Test against West Indies. In this match, the proficient right-handed batsman played a crucial role, scoring 103 runs off 221 deliveries on Day 2. He anchored the innings, forming a formidable 200-plus partnership with fellow opener Yashasvi Jaiswal. Rohit's innings, which featured 10 boundaries and two sixes, showcased his confidence against the West Indies bowlers. He contributed significantly to a 229-run opening partnership with Jaiswal before eventually getting dismissed.

The 36-year-old also surpassed MS Dhoni to become India’s second-highest six-hitter in Test cricket, with his second maximum against Joe Root. Only Virender Sehwag has hit more sixes among Indians. Rohit surpassed Sourav Ganguly to become India’s fourth-highest run-scorer in international cricket, trailing only Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, and current India head coach Rahul Dravid.

Moreover, Rohit equaled Dhoni for the second-most sixes as captain in international cricket, behind Eoin Morgan. His century marked his 42nd ton as an international opener, matching Chris Gayle, with only David Warner and Sachin Tendulkar having registered more international tons as openers.