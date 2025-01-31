IND vs ENG, 4th T20I: India Win by 15 Runs Against England, Take Unassailable 3-1 Lead in Five-Game Series (Video)

India defeated England by 15 runs in the fourth T20I at the MCA Stadium here on Friday to take an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match series. With the win, India sealed the series with one match remaining.

India held their composure & sealed a 15-run victory in the 4th T20I to bag the series, with a game to spare!



Invited to bat first, India posted a challenging 181/9 in their allotted 20 overs. Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube each scored a fifty, contributing 53 runs apiece. Pandya's knock came off 30 balls, while Dube's came from 34 balls. India’s innings had a rocky start as they were reduced to 12/3, but a crucial 87-run partnership between Pandya and Dube turned the tide.

England fought back in their chase but were bowled out for 166 in 19.4 overs. Spinner Ravi Bishnoi was the standout bowler for India, claiming 3/28. Harshit Rana, who came in as a concussion substitute for Dube, impressed with 3/33. Varun Chakravarthy also contributed with 2/28 to help India bowl out the visitors.

For England, Harry Brook top-scored with 51, while Ben Duckett made 39. Saqib Mahmood was the most successful bowler for England, taking 3/35.

With the series secured, India will look to extend their lead in the final match scheduled for Sunday in Mumbai.

Brief Score: India: 181/9 in 20 overs (Hardik Pandya 53, Shivam Dube 53; Saqib Mahmood 3/35)

England: 166 all out in 19.4 overs (Harry Brook 51, Ben Duckett 39; Ravi Bishnoi 3/28, Harshit Rana 3/33)