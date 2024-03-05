IND vs ENG 5th Test in Dharamsala: Check Probable Playing XI, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Head-to-Head and Stats

India and England are gearing up for the fifth and final Test match scheduled to commence on Thursday, March 7, after a 10-day interval. The venue for this decisive encounter is the picturesque HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala. With India already securing a commanding 3-1 lead in the series, all eyes will be on Ben Stokes' men as they strive to salvage pride.

Weather Forecast

Rain could potentially affect play on Day 1, with Accuweather indicating an 82% chance of precipitation. The chilly conditions in Dharamsala, combined with the high altitude of the stadium, are expected to favor swing and seam movement, providing an added challenge for batsmen.

Pitch Analysis

The fast-paced pitch in Dharamsala could see significant runs being scored once batsmen settle in. However, the initial conditions are likely to offer assistance to the pacers, making early breakthroughs crucial for both teams.

Record at HPCA Stadium

India boasts a stellar record at the HPCA Stadium, having secured victory in the sole Test match hosted here against Australia in March 2017. Additionally, they have clinched victories in four out of five ODIs and two out of three T20Is played at this venue.

Key Stats and Milestones

Ravichandran Ashwin and Jonny Bairstow are set to mark their 100th Test appearances in Dharamsala. Ashwin will become the 14th Indian cricketer to achieve this milestone, while Bairstow will be the 17th Englishman. Notably, Ashwin, along with Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav, has claimed four wickets each at this venue.

Head-to-Head Record

England holds the edge in the head-to-head record, with 51 victories out of 135 Tests played between the two teams. India has emerged victorious in 34 encounters, while 50 matches have ended in draws. Despite recent struggles, England remains the last team to defeat India at home in 2012.

Broadcast and Streaming Details

The match will be telecasted on the Sports18 Network, with streaming available on Jio Cinema starting from 9:30 AM IST.

Probable Playing XI

India

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Devdutt Padikkal, Sarfaraz Khan, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Akash Deep, Mohammad Siraj

England

Zac Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Ben Stokes (C), Jonny Bairstow, Ben Foakes (WK), Shoaib Bashir, Tom Hartley, James Anderson, Ollie Robinson