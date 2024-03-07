IND vs ENG: India Takes Command on Day 1 with Stellar All-Round Performance against England in Dharamsala Test

India displayed a dominant performance against England on Day 1 of the 5th Test, seizing control at the picturesque venue. The dynamic partnership between Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal proved pivotal, guiding India to 135/1 by stumps, trailing England by 83 runs. Sharma remained unbeaten on 52, while Shubman Gill contributed 26 runs.

Jaiswal's impressive 57 runs set the stage, complemented by Kuldeep Yadav's outstanding five-wicket haul, limiting England to 218 runs. Ravichandran Ashwin showcased his prowess with four crucial wickets, including a milestone moment in his 100th Test.

Despite a promising start at 137/2, England succumbed to a collapse, losing eight wickets for just 81 runs. Opener Zak Crawley's elegant half-century couldn't translate into a big score. England's woes deepened as they lost six wickets for 94 runs in the second session.

Winning the toss, England chose to bat first but faltered against India's bowling attack. Ashwin's milestone moment and Yadav's stellar performance highlighted India's dominance, leaving England in a precarious position at the end of Day 1.