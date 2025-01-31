IND vs ENG: India Wins by Nine Wickets Against England, Storms Into Women’s U-19 T20 World Cup 2025 Final (VIDEO)

India secured a dominant nine-wicket win over England at the Bayuemas Oval on Friday to book a place in the ICC Women’s U-19 T20 World Cup final. Chasing a target, India reached the total in just 15 overs. Opener G. Kamalini anchored the chase with an unbeaten 56 off 50 balls. Her 60-run partnership with Gongadi Trisha provided a strong foundation for the victory.

England had earlier opted to bat and started well with a 37-run opening stand between Davina Perrin and Jemima Spence. However, two quick wickets disrupted their momentum. Perrin and captain Abi Norgrove added 44 runs for the third wicket to steady the innings.

At 81 for two, England looked in control but India’s spin attack changed the course of the match. Aayushi Shukla, Parunika Sisodia and Vaishnavi Sharma combined to take six wickets for just 11 runs. England collapsed to 92 for eight by the 16th over and finished with 113 in 20 overs. Defending the small total against the reigning champions proved to be an uphill task.

India will now face South Africa in the final on Sunday at the same venue. South Africa defeated Australia by five wickets in the first semifinal earlier in the day.

Score Summary:

England: 113/8 in 20 overs, India: 117/1 in 15 overs, India won by 9 wickets.