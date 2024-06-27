IND vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2024 Semifinal: England Wins Toss, Elects to Bowl First Against India

Defending champions England won the toss and elected to field first against an unbeaten India, led by Rohit Sharma, in the ICC T20 World Cup semi-final at Providence Stadium on Thursday.

A complete rainout would propel India to the final, as they topped the Super Eights group, ending England's title defense on a sour note. This match marks a rematch of the 2022 T20 World Cup semi-final, where Jos Buttler and Alex Hales led England to victory with dominant batting performances.

"We'll bowl first," England captain Jos Buttler said at the toss. "The surface looks good, and with the rain around, we think bowling first is an advantage. We're up against a great team, but we're peaking nicely. We're playing the same team today and looking forward to the challenge."

Rohit Sharma noted, "We would have batted first, but the weather looks good now. We wanted to put runs on the board. The pitch tends to slow down as the game progresses. It's important to play good cricket and stay in the moment. Same team for us."

England Playing XI: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler (w/c), Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley.

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (w), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah.