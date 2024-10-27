IND-W vs NZ-W, 2nd ODI: New Zealand Wins Toss, Opts to Bat First Against India; Harmanpreet Kaur Returns, Priya Mishra Makes Debut (Watch Video)

New Zealand captain Sophie Devine won the toss and elected to bat first against India in the second in the second Women's One-Day International at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday. 

India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur returned to the lineup after missing the series opener due to a minor injury. The hosts also handed a maiden cap to young Priya Mishra. For New Zealand, Fran Jonas and Lea Tahuhu replaced injured players Amelia Kerr and Molly Penfold in the squad.

India, coming off a convincing win in the last ODI, saw debutants Tejal Hasabnis and Saima Thakor shine. Hasabnis emerged as the top scorer in her side, while Thakor took two wickets.

Playing XI:

  • India: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Yastika Bhatia (w), Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Tejal Hasabnis, Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Saima Thakor, Priya Mishra.

  • New Zealand: Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Lauren Down, Sophie Devine (c), Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Isabella Gaze (w), Jess Kerr, Lea Tahuhu, Eden Carson, Fran Jonas.

