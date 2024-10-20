IND vs NZ 2nd Test: Washington Sundar Added To Squad After India Lose Bengaluru Test

India announced their squad for the second and third Tests against New Zealand with Washington Sundar's addition being the only change. The Tamil Nadu all-rounder will link up with the squad in Pune, which will host the second Test from October 24, the BCCI said in a statement on Sunday, October 20.

The all-rounder is currently part of the Tamil Nadu squad for the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2024-25. Washington Sundar will be joining the Indian team in Pune, while a report in Sportstar claimed that Baba Indrajith and Sai Sudharsan will be part of the India A squad for the Australia tour and will leave after the Ranji game against Delhi.

INDIA SQUAD FOR SECOND AND THIRD TESTS

Rohit Sharma (C), Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Akash Deep, Washington Sundar