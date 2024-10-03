IND vs NZ Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch India vs New Zealand Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 Match on TV and Online

Harmanpreet Kaur's Indian women's cricket team will kick off their ICC T20 World Cup 2024 campaign against Sophie Devine's New Zealand on Friday, October 4. The match is crucial as India is placed in Group A, considered the tougher of the two pools, and cannot afford a rocky start.

India has had a solid performance in recent tournaments, reaching the semi-finals in 2018 and 2023 and finishing as runners-up in 2020. In contrast, New Zealand has not reached the last four since 2016.

Match Details:

The match will start at 7:30 PM IST. Where: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

Live Streaming: Star Sports Network holds the telecasting rights for the entire tournament, while live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

Squads: