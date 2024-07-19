IND vs PAK T20 Asia Cup 2024 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch India Women vs Pakistan Women Match on TV and Online

Defending champions India will take on Pakistan in the second match of the Women's Asia Cup T20 2024 on Friday at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium.

The Indian team, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, returns to action after their T20I series against South Africa. The squad features a mix of seasoned players such as Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, and Shafali Verma, alongside emerging talents like Asha Shobana, Shreyanka Patil, Uma Chetry, and Renuka Singh Thakur.

Pakistan, under the captaincy of Nida Dar, enters the tournament without recent T20I experience, having last played in an ODI series against England, where they lost 2-0. The team will look to Dar, Sidra Amin, Omaima Sohail, and Syeda Aroob Shah for leadership and performance. This match will mark Pakistan's first tournament appearance since the retirement of former captain Bismah Maroof.

India and Pakistan have faced each other 14 times in T20Is, with India winning 11 of those encounters.

When to Watch: The match begins at 7 PM IST, with the toss at 6:30 PM.

Where to Watch: The game will be broadcast live on the Star Sports network and streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

India Women (IND-W) Full Squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (WK), Uma Chetry (WK), Pooja Vastrakar, Deepti Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh, D Hemalatha, Asha Sobhana, Radha Yadav, Shreyanka Patil, Sajeevan Sajana

Pakistan Women (PAK-W) Full Squad: Nida Dar (C), Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Gull Feroza, Iram Javed, Muneeba Ali, Najiha Alvi (WK), Nashra Sandhu, Omaima Sohail, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin, Syeda Aroob Shah, Tasmia Rubab, Tuba Hassan