IND vs SA: Jasprit Bumrah's Wife Sanjana Ganesan Shares Heartwarming Moment as Indian Pacer Shines with Six Wickets

Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah showcased an outstanding performance during the opening day of the test match against South Africa. On Wednesday, he claimed the wicket of Tristan Stubbs in the final session. Bumrah's exceptional form continued on Thursday as he secured his second wicket by dismissing David Bedingham in his very first over of the day.

The Indian pacer continued to dominate, taking the wickets of Kyle Verreyenne and Marco Jansen. Bumrah completed his remarkable five-wicket haul by dismissing Keshav Maharaj. This achievement also saw him equaling the record held by Javagal Srinath for the most five-wicket hauls against South Africa, with three to his credit.

Finishing the day with figures of six for 61, Bumrah played a pivotal role in bundling out South Africa for 176. His stellar performance received praise from fans and pundits alike. Adding a personal touch to the celebration, Bumrah's wife, Sanjana, shared an adorable image on her official Instagram profile. The picture featured their son, Angad, captivated by his father's on-field brilliance.

Jasprit Bumrah and Sanjana welcomed Angad into their lives on September 4, 2023. The cricketer, who was part of the Indian squad in Sri Lanka for the Asia Cup 2023, returned to celebrate the joyous occasion. Bumrah took to Twitter to express his happiness, stating, "Our little family has grown, and our hearts are fuller than we could ever imagine! This morning we welcomed our little boy, Angad Jasprit Bumrah into the world. We are over the moon and can’t wait for everything this new chapter of our lives brings with it - Jasprit and Sanjana."