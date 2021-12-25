IND vs SA: Rahul Dravid commented on South Africa's bowling says, I Don't Think South Africa Bowling Attack is Casual by Any Stretch of Imagination"

India is all set for their Boxing Day test series in South Africa, team India has better chances this time to win the first-ever Test series.

Head coach Rahul Dravid in a press conference said he don't think South Africa Bowling Attack is casual by any stretch of imagination, “I don’t think this attack is casual by any stretch of the imagination. I think it’s a very good South African attack. I will certainly say that our attack is more experienced than the South African attack at this point of time in terms of the number of Test matches played which probably might not have been the case in the past," Dravid said in the press conference.

He also thinks that South Africa has very good bowlers in their team, and they have proven performers as well, he quoted “It’s certain they have got quality, they have got some very good bowlers in their home conditions. They have got some proven performers as well so we are certainly not going to take them either casually or lightly, we know we have a contest in our hands we know if we going to put up the kind of score that will give our bowlers a chance to take 20 wickets. We have to bat very very well. We have discussed that they are going to be periods in this Test series where we going to have to fight and work really hard. We don’t take any attack very casually,."

Rahul showed his belief in Indian team, and also in their blowing strength “I certainly feel that we have a great attack this time and we have got some experienced and talented bowlers in the overall group. We can certainly fight back and we back ourselves to take 20 wickets in these conditions," he added.

He also refused to reavel the playing XI of the Boxing Day Test, he said “I think we are very clear within our group about what the kind of team is going to play in the Boxing Day Test match but I just like to keep it that way. From a perspective of a batsman, I would like to know what kind of bowlers the oppositions are playing, We don’t need to inform the opposition about what our exact playing XI is going to be. We will see that tomorrow morning at the toss," Dravid said.



