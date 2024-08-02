IND vs SL, 1st ODI: Dunith Wellalage Guides Sri Lanka to 230 Against India After Early Collapse

Dunith Wellalage and Pathum Nissanka’s steady half-centuries guided Sri Lanka to a respectable total of 230 for 8 against India in the first ODI on Friday. Despite conditions favouring slow bowlers, the total offers a solid foundation for Sri Lanka’s chances.

Maiden ODI fifty for the young gun Dunith Wellalage! A brilliant knock under pressure. Well played, Wella! Keep shining! 🌟 #SLvINDpic.twitter.com/jFkrA2hfPk — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) August 2, 2024

Wellalage, unbeaten at 67 off 65 balls, struck seven boundaries and two sixes, while Nissanka contributed 56 runs from 75 balls.

India’s spin duo of left-arm orthodox Axar Patel (2/33 in 10 overs) and wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav (1/33 in 10 overs) proved economical and effective. Seamers Shivam Dube, Arshdeep Singh, and Mohammed Siraj each took a wicket.

Sri Lanka scored 118 runs in the last 20 overs, setting a competitive target for India to chase.