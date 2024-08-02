IND vs SL, 1st ODI: Dunith Wellalage Guides Sri Lanka to 230 Against India After Early Collapse

Dunith Wellalage and Pathum Nissanka’s steady half-centuries guided Sri Lanka to a respectable total of 230 for 8 against India in the first ODI on Friday. Despite conditions favouring slow bowlers, the total offers a solid foundation for Sri Lanka’s chances.
Wellalage, unbeaten at 67 off 65 balls, struck seven boundaries and two sixes, while Nissanka contributed 56 runs from 75 balls.
India’s spin duo of left-arm orthodox Axar Patel (2/33 in 10 overs) and wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav (1/33 in 10 overs) proved economical and effective. Seamers Shivam Dube, Arshdeep Singh, and Mohammed Siraj each took a wicket.
Sri Lanka scored 118 runs in the last 20 overs, setting a competitive target for India to chase.