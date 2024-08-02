IND vs SL 1st ODI: Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Probable Playing XI, Head-to-Head, Live Streaming Details and All You Need to Know

After a convincing 3-0 T20I series win, India will look to maintain their form as they face Sri Lanka in the first ODI on August 2 at R. Premadasa Stadium.

The ODI series marks the return of Indian captain Rohit Sharma and star batter Virat Kohli, who are coming back for the first time since India's T20 World Cup 2024 victory in Barbados. Sri Lanka will also see the return of key players from their ODI World Cup 2023 squad, including KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer.

India, currently ranked number one in the ODI rankings, will enter the series as favourites after their T20I triumph. Sri Lanka, ranked seventh, will be looking to challenge India’s dominance.

Head-to-Head Records:

In 168 ODI encounters, India has won 99 matches, while Sri Lanka has secured 57 victories. Eleven games ended without a result, and one match was tied.

Recent Encounters:

In the last five ODIs between the two sides, India has won all five. Sri Lanka last defeated India in an ODI during the home series in July 2021.

Head-to-Head at R. Premadasa Stadium:

Out of 38 ODIs played at the venue, India has won 19 and Sri Lanka 16.

Key Players and Records:

Sachin Tendulkar leads the all-time ODI run charts with 3,113 runs, while Sri Lanka’s Sanath Jayasuriya has 2,899 runs.

Rohit Sharma holds the record for the highest individual ODI score of 264.

Sri Lankan coach Sanath Jayasuriya scored 189 against India, and Virat Kohli has the most centuries in ODIs for India.

Muttiah Muralidharan, with 74 wickets, is the leading ODI wicket-taker, while Zaheer Khan is India’s top bowler with 66 wickets.

Weather Report:

Location: R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo Conditions: Clouds

Clouds Temperature: 29.9°C

29.9°C Humidity: 70%

Probable Playing XI:

Sri Lanka: K. Mendis (wk), Pathum Nissanka, C. Asalanka (C), P. Mendis, W. Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, M. Theekshana, L. Kumara, P. Miyanagamage, S. Arachchige, A. Dananjaya

K. Mendis (wk), Pathum Nissanka, C. Asalanka (C), P. Mendis, W. Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, M. Theekshana, L. Kumara, P. Miyanagamage, S. Arachchige, A. Dananjaya Bench: D. Madushanka, Matheesha Pathirana, A. Fernando, C. Karunaratne, K. Fernando, K. Perera, S. Samarawickrama, J. Liyanage, J. Vandersay, M. Shiraz, Eshan Malinga

D. Madushanka, Matheesha Pathirana, A. Fernando, C. Karunaratne, K. Fernando, K. Perera, S. Samarawickrama, J. Liyanage, J. Vandersay, M. Shiraz, Eshan Malinga India: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, S. Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Rishabh Pant, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, K. Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, S. Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Rishabh Pant, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, K. Yadav, Mohammed Siraj Bench: R. Parag, S. Dubey, K. Ahmed, H. Rana

SL vs IND ODIs: Where to Watch Live:

In India: Fans can catch the ODI series on the Sony Sports Network. Live streaming will be available via the Sony LIV app and website. The matches will be broadcast on:

Sony Sports Ten 5 SD & HD

Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD (Hindi)

Sony Sports Ten 4 SD & HD (Tamil & Telugu)

As the ODI series begins, all eyes will be on the exciting competition between the two Asian cricketing giants.