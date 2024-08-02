Ind vs SL, 1st ODI: Sri Lanka Win the Toss, Opt to Bat First Against India; Check Playing XIs

Sri Lanka win the toss and decided to bat first against India. The first one-day match of the SL vs India ODI series 2024 will be held at the renowned R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo today. The match is scheduled to begin at 2:30 PM IST.

Captain Charith Asalanka wins the toss and elects to bat first in the first ODI! Let's get those runs on the board, Sri Lanka! 🇱🇰🏏 #SLvINDpic.twitter.com/o2ma9ZEJzU — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) August 2, 2024

The Indian national cricket team, featuring several senior players, is looking to continue its strong performance against Sri Lanka. Historically, India has had the upper hand in ODI encounters between the two teams. Out of 168 ODIs played, India has won 99, while Sri Lanka has won 57. There has been 1 tie and 11 inconclusive matches. Notably, India has won the last six ODIs against Sri Lanka, with the last Sri Lankan victory over India occurring in 2021.

"We are going to bat first. It looks like a dry pitch and that's the reason. We are going with 6-5 combination. Shiraz is making his debut today. We have to improve our mental skills, we did some bad things in the last game but that is the past and we are looking forward to this game. It (injuries) is a concern as a captain but I am looking forward to going with my second line of bowling, "Charith Asalanka said after winning the toss.

"Good pitch. We have played a lot of cricket here and know the conditions. There has been a lot of changes; I am back, so is Virat, KL and Shreyas Iyer. Kuldeep also comes back in. Dube is also playing. We have a pretty decent balance. We had a great World Cup, we didn't cross the finishing line but there were a lot of positives. We have created an atmosphere where guys can come in and play with freedom. Not really (on whether he will bowl), I will focus on my batting. We have enough bowlers in the squad that can roll their arm over," Rohit Sharma said.

Sri Lanka Squad: Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka(c), Janith Liyanage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Akila Dananjaya, Asitha Fernando, Mohamed Shiraz

India Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj