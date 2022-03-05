Ind vs SL, 1st Test: Jadeja hits unbeaten 175 as hosts post 574 runs (Tea, Day 2)

Ravindra Jadeja scored an unbeaten 175 as India declared their first innings at 574/8 against Sri Lanka in the second session on Day 2 of the ongoing first Test here at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali on Saturday.

Resuming the second session at 468/7, India lost its eighth wicket quite early as Vishwa Fernando sent Jayant Yadav (2) back to the pavilion.

However, Ravindra Jadeja kept on scoring runs at a brisk pace. The left-handed batter brought up his 150 in the 123rd over of the innings.

Jadeja scored an unbeaten 175 and Rohit Sharma finally declared the innings with the score being 574/8. Sri Lanka was made to bowl 129.2 overs in the first innings.

Along with Jadeja, Mohammed Shami also remained unbeaten on 20.

Brief Scores: India 574/8d (Ravindra Jadeja 175*, Rishabh Pant 96; Suranga Lakmal 2-90) vs Sri Lanka.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor