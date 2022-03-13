Ind Vs SL, 2nd Test (D/N): Bumrah fifer puts India in a strong position (Tea, Day-2)

Jasprit Bumrah's five-wicket haul and a decent start by batters have put hosts in a strong position extending their first-innings lead to 204 runs going into Tea on Day-2 of the second Test being played here at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Resuming the Day-2 on 86/6 Sri Lanka could add only 9 runs to the overnight score and lost the wicket of Lasith Embuldeniya caught behind to wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant of Jasprit Bumrah's bowling for 1 to put the visitors in further trouble at 95 for 7.

The Lankans scratched their way to the triple-figure mark but immediately after reaching there they lost yet another wicket as Ravichandran Ashwin cleaned up Suranga Lakmal for 5 to leave them tottering at 100 for 8.

Bumrah once again struck dismissing wicket-keeper batter Niroshan Dickwella for 21 caught behind by keeper Pant. Dickwella became Bumrah's fifth scalp of the innings as he went on to take his eighth five-wicket haul and his first on home soil.

Sri Lankans were bowled out for 109 giving India a 143-run lead as Ashwin dismissed Vishwa Fernando stumped by Pant for 8.

Unlike the first innings, Indian openers started off steadily in the second innings as local lad Mayank Agarwal and skipper Rohit Sharma batted steadily to take the team's total to 42. Slow left-arm bowler Lasith Embuldeniya then broke the partnership dismissing Agarwal for 22 caught in the gully by Dhananjaya de Silva.

Hanuma Vihari joined his skipper in the middle to take their team's total beyond the 50-run mark as the hosts scored 61/1 going into Tea on day-2.

Brief Scores: India 252/10 & 61/1 (Rohit Sharma 30*, Mayank Agarwal 22; Lasith Embuldeniya 1/33) vs SL 109/10 (Angelo Mathews 43; Jasprit Bumrah 5/24)

( With inputs from ANI )

