Ind Vs SL, 2nd Test (D/N): Visitors claw their way back but hosts still in strong position with 342-run lead (Dinner, Day-2)

Visitors bagged four wickets in the session but hosts are still in control extending their lead to 342 runs going into Dinner on Day-2 of the second Test being played here at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium here.

Resuming the post-Tea session at 61/1 Hanuma Vihari and skipper Rohit Sharma batted steadily to notch up a fifty partnership. The 56-run partnership between Rohit-Vihari was broken by right-arm off-break bowler Dhananjaya de Silva as dismissed captain Rohit Sharma for 46 leaving India at 98/2.

Virat Kohli came in to bat with Vihari and the duo took India's second innings total to a triple-figure mark. At the score of 116, the hosts lost their third wicket as Praveen Jayawickrama cleaned up Vihari for 35.

Rishabh Pant walked in to bat and the southpaw started in his trademark aggressive style hitting boundaries and sixes. But the small 23-run partnership was broken as Jayawickrama dismissed Virat Kohli's leg before the wicket and the star batter's disappointing run with the bat continued.

India's top-run scorer in the previous innings Shreyas Iyer walked into bat with Pant and took India's second innings total beyond the 150-run mark. The wicket-keeper batter continued to deal in boundaries and sixes and went on to notch up his half-century of just 28 balls. Pant became the fastest Indian half-centurion in Test matches breaking Kapil Dev's record who scored his Test fifty of 30 balls.

Soon after scoring his half-century Pant was dismissed caught and bowled by Jayawickrama to leave India at 189/5. Ravindra Jadeja came into bat with Shreyas Iyer and the duo took India's total to 199 for 5 going into Dinner to extend the lead to 342 runs.

Earlier in the day, Sri Lanka resumed day-2 at 86 for 6 but could add only 9 runs to the overnight score and lost the wicket of Lasith Embuldeniya caught behind to wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant of Jasprit Bumrah's bowling for 1 to put the visitors in further trouble at 95 for 7.

The Lankans scratched their way to the triple-figure mark but immediately after reaching there they lost yet another wicket as Ravichandran Ashwin cleaned up Suranga Lakmal for 5 to leave them tottering at 100 for 8.

Bumrah once again struck dismissing wicket-keeper batter Niroshan Dickwella for 21 caught behind by keeper Pant. Dickwella became Bumrah's fifth scalp of the innings as he went on to take his eighth five-wicket haul and his first on home soil.

Sri Lankans were bowled out for 109 giving India a 143-run lead as Ashwin dismissed Vishwa Fernando stumped by Pant for 8.

Unlike the first innings, Indian openers started off steadily in the second innings as local lad Mayank Agarwal and skipper Rohit Sharma batted steadily to take the team's total to 42. Slow left-arm bowler Lasith Embuldeniya then broke the partnership dismissing Agarwal for 22 caught in the gully by Dhananjaya de Silva.

Hanuma Vihari joined his skipper in the middle to take their team's total beyond the 50-run mark as the hosts scored 61/1 going into Tea on day-2.

Brief Scores: India 252/10 & 199/5 (Rishabh Pant 50, Rohit Sharma 46; Praveen Jayawickrama 3/50) vs SL 109/10 (Angelo Mathews 43; Jasprit Bumrah 5/24)

( With inputs from ANI )

